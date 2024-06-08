Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 3.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $294.42. 997,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.75 and a 200-day moving average of $289.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.