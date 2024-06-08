Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,163.28

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,163.28 ($14.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,073.71 ($13.76). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.16), with a volume of 85,059 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.44%.
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
