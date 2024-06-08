Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Shares Down 1.3%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.21 and last traded at C$11.27. 5,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 28,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$375.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00. In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00. Also, Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$707,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,850 shares of company stock worth $62,359 over the last three months. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

