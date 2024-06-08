Brokers Set Expectations for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.57) per share.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

AGIO stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

