Brokers Offer Predictions for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

