Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT at $110.83

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 268.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 537,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 391,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,964,000 after purchasing an additional 316,328 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

