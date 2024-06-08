Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $149.75

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR opened at $148.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 705.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

