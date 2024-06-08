Broderick Brian C Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 2.0% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 29,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Xylem by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XYL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 873,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

