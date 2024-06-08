Broderick Brian C Has $2.82 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.8 %

NVS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.33. 849,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,961. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

