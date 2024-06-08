Broderick Brian C Decreases Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Roche were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Roche by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.
Roche stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
