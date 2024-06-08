Broderick Brian C Acquires 2,880 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Nestlé by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Nestlé by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.2 %

NSRGY traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 360,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $125.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

