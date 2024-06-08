Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Broadcom by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,237,000 after purchasing an additional 636,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
