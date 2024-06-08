Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Jennifer Noel Harris Sells 15,176 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $33,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

