Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,010 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun comprises about 36.3% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.69% of Kanzhun worth $167,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 348,200 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 331,964 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 256,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $8,305,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,549. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.53. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

