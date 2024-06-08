BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $28,840.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $44.32.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
