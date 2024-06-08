BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $28,840.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after acquiring an additional 832,940 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 419,813 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.