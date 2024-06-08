Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Trading 29.4% Higher

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 29.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 115,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 18,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Bri-Chem Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.37 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

