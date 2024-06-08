Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.
Braze Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
