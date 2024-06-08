Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.

Braze Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

