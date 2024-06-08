Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.11. 21,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 57,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Borealis Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

