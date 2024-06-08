Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $110.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $131.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

