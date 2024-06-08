Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 24.6%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 24.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 10,113,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,574% from the average daily volume of 378,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Bonhill Group Stock Down 24.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £787,314.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.66.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides magazine, digital solutions, events, research, video, podcasts, and newsletters to financial advisers.

