Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 6,602,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

