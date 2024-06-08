BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $845.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE BLK opened at $768.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $780.28 and its 200-day moving average is $788.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

