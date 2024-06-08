BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 300,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

