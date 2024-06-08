Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 1.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Shares of BIIB traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.43. The company had a trading volume of 958,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,787. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

