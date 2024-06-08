BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.77. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 53,974 shares traded.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Articles

