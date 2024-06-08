BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Up 1.5%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 13,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 14,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 953.33%. The firm had revenue of $314.97 million for the quarter.
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
