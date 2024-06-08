BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Up 1.5%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 13,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 14,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

BEST Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 953.33%. The firm had revenue of $314.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

About BEST

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST Inc. ( NYSE:BEST Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

