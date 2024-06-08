Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires $82,752,981.48 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

NYSE:BRK-B traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $413.72. 2,908,622 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.55 and a 200-day moving average of $391.30.

Separately, Argus raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

