Berenberg Bank Increases Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 460

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.32) to GBX 460 ($5.89) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON CHG opened at GBX 384 ($4.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.05. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,953.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

