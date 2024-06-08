Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $260,560,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.93. 954,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $287.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

