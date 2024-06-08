Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Buys 399 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after acquiring an additional 846,796 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 4,014,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

