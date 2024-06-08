Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.73

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and traded as low as $33.07. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 114,705 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.