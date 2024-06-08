Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.82

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €47.82 ($51.98) and traded as high as €47.89 ($52.05). Basf shares last traded at €47.36 ($51.47), with a volume of 1,910,642 shares trading hands.

Basf Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.17 and its 200-day moving average is €47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

