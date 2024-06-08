Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $137.37.

Barrett Business Services shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

