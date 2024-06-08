Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Has $1.98 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for 0.8% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 796,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,026,000 after buying an additional 94,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,248,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 82.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 575,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,183. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Barclays upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

