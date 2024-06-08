Barclays Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.44.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -119.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.73. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,679,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.