Barclays Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $129.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.00.

SITE opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

