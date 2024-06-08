Barclays Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $900.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $964.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $962.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $935.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $870.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

