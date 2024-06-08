Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,236,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 594,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 425,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 25,928,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

