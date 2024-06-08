Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 784 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.