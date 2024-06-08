Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after acquiring an additional 365,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,798,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603 and sold 48,800,000 shares worth $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

