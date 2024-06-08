Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.58 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.