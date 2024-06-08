Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.80.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $185.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 81,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 228.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.