Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,852,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

