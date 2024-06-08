Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

