Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PFF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.66. 3,186,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,521. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1634 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

