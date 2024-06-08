Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 5,325 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,457. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.