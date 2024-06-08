Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 4,635 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Welltower by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.81. 1,965,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,878. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.