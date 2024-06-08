Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

NICE Stock Down 0.0 %

NICE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. 906,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.84 and a 200 day moving average of $217.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.