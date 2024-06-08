Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 23,653.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 443.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,748,000 after acquiring an additional 979,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.85. 6,883,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.17.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

