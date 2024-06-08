Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $232.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.44. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

